India, Pak approve long pending diplomatic visas as Islamabad proposes dates for Kartarpur corridor talks

New Delhi: In a positive development, India and Pakistan both cleared each other's pending diplomatic and official visas. Both the countries also agreed on visas of air advisors after intervention at the high commissioner level.

Senior officials while confirming the development to WION said, "Fruit of intense diplomacy through High Commission. Diplomats should continue labouring to promote understanding, even when relations are strained"

Visa exchange is a routine issue but given the nature of India-Pakistan ties and current developments such as Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi calling separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq which led to the summoning of Pakistan High Commissioner by India, it is a development which shows a working relationship at least at a diplomatic level between the two countries.

This is also significant given the fact that tension between the 2 countries was high after Pakistani FM participated in a number of anti-India events including "Kashmir solidarity day" in London.

The month of January saw Indian High Commissioner Ajay Bisaria meeting Pakistani foreign secretary Tehmina Janjua and Pakistani High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood called on Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.

Both countries are now working on India Pakistan officials meet to decide on the modalities for the Kartarpur corridor. The corridor was agreed last year and will be opened this year as part of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev ji.

India had suggested 26th February and 7th March for Pakistani delegation to visit New Delhi but Pakistan proposed 13th March for the visit of the Pakistani delegation to India followed by a return visit by Indian delegation to Pakistan on 28th March.

Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesperson tweeted the dates on Thursday evening.

The functioning of diplomatic missions between India and Pakistan is governed by the bilateral Code of Conduct signed by the two countries in 1992 among other protocols.

The code of conduct calls for "smooth and unhindered" functioning of diplomatic and consular officials in conformity with "recognised norms of international law and practice."