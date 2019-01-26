India, Pakistan exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Republic Day

NEW DELHI: Indian and Pakistani forces exchanged sweets along the Attari-Wagah border on India's 70th Republic Day on January 26.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers usually exchange pleasantries with each other every year on major national festivals like Republic Day, Independence Day and religious festivals like Diwali and Eid.

However, the BSF had in 2018 refused to exchange sweets and greetings with Pakistani Rangers at Attari-Wagah border on the Republic Day due to heightened tension between the nations along the International Border (IB) and Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir because of repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces.

While the forces exchanged sweets at the Wagah border on Saturday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Khunmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces in Khunmoh had launched a cordon and search operation after they got the information about the presence of terrorists in the area. Republic Day events are being held in parts of Srinagar too.

Security forces said the search turned into a gun battle after terrorists opened fire on security forces.