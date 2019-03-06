India, Pakistan will finalise modalities for Kartarpur Corridor on March 14 at Attari-Wagah border: MEA

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said that the first meeting between officials of India and Pakistan to finalize modalities for Kartarpur Corridor would be held at Attari-Wagah on March 14. The MEA added that the meeting will be held on the Indian side of the border.

New Delhi has also proposed Islamabad to hold a technical level discussion on the alignment of the corridor on the same day on the sidelines of the meeting, ANI reported.

"First meeting b/w India & Pak to finalize modalities for Kartarpur Corridor would be held at Attari-Wagah (Indian side) on 14 March. India has also proposed that a technical level discussion on alignment of corridor be held on the same day on the sidelines of this meeting," news agency ANI said.

On Tuesday, Pakistan had confirmed that a delegation from its side will visit India March 14 to hold talks over Kartarpur Corridor.

"Pakistan Delegation will visit New Delhi on 14 March 2019, followed by the return visit of the Indian delegation to Islamabad on 28 March 2019, to discuss the draft Agreement on Kartarpur Corridor," Pakistan's Foriegn Ministry had said in a press release.

Top Indian government sources had told WION last week that Kartarpur Corridor concerns the sentiments of a community and India will welcome Pakistani delegation for the talks.

It is to be noted that Home Ministry has already designated Dera Baba Nanak Land Check Post in Gurdaspur district in Punjab as the authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into/exit from India for the Kartarpur corridor.

"In pursuance of sub-rule (b) of rule 3 of the Passport (Entry into India) Rules, 1950, the Central Government hereby designates Dera Baba Nanak Land Check Post of Distt. Gurdaspur, Punjab State as an authorized Immigration Check Post for entry into/exit from India with valid travel documents for all classes of passengers," the Home Ministry had said in a notification issued on February 11.

India and Pakistan last year approved the building of Kartarpur Corridor in order to allow the pilgrims to visit the Holy Gurudwara to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev this year. Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, lived for 18 years at the location were the Kartarpur Gurudwara is located in Pakistan.