India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for over 260 Gramin Dak Sevak posts at appost.in, details here

New Delhi: India Post has is issued a notification from eligible candidates for the selection and engagement of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). The applications has been invited for over 250 posts in Jammu and Kashmir postal circle.

This recruitment drive will fill vacancies for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks posts.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting India Post's official website appost.in. It may be noted that the last date to apply is October 29, 2021.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Vacancy details

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Dak Sevak posts

India Post GDS Recruitment: Age limit

The candidate must be between 18 and 40 years as on September 30, 2021. Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit is there for reserved categories.

India Post GDS Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1. Only ONLINE applications will be accepted.

Step 2. A candidate who desires to apply online will have to register himself/herself in the portal through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline.

Step 3. On the portal, a candidate needs to provide his name, father's name, mobile number, Date of Birth, gender, community, the state in which class X &passed, board in which class X, and other such details.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Education required

Candidate should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects).

India Post GDS Recruitment: Eligibility criteria

The candidate should also have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects. The candidate is also required to furnish a Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute.

