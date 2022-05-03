India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post on Monday (May 2, 2022) released bumper vacancies and invited applications from eligible candidates.

According to the notification released on India Post's official website at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, the 2022 India Post recruitment drive is being held for the engagement of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India is a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The candidate should also have studied the local language (Name of Local language) at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

India Post Recruitment 2022: Age limit

As on June 5, 2022:

Minimum age: 18 years

18 years ​Maximum age: 40 years

India Post Recruitment 2022: Emolument

Emoluments in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) are paid to GDS. The following minimum TRCA shall be payable to different categories of GDS after engagement:

Branch Post Master (BPM): Rs 12,000

Rs 12,000 Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak: Rs 10,000

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply

Interested candidates can apply till June 5, 2022.

Interested candidates need to note that the applications are to be submitted online at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be considered.

A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in the chosen Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female candidates, SC/ST candidates, PwD candidates, and Transwomen candidates.

