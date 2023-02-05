India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Apply now for Over 40,000 Vacancies at www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in - Check Criteria

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: The India Post has announced over 40,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) vacancies and has sought applications from eligible candidates. The Department of Posts has released a notification on India Post's official website at www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in and informed that the 2023 recruitment drive is being held to recruit Branch Postmasters (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM), and Dak Sevaks.

Interested candidates can check all the important information below.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply?

Registration/Application Submission Start Date: 27.01.2023 to 16.02.2023.





Edit/Correction Window for Applicant: 17.02.2023 to 19.02.2023.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevaks Recruitment: Qualification details?

The interested candidates should have the Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects).



The candidates should have studied the local language at least up to Secondary standard as compulsory or elective subjects.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Age limit?

As on February 16, 2023:

Minimum age: 18





18 Maximum age: 40

India Post Recruitment 2023: Application fee?

Interested candidates need to pay a fee of Rs 100.

It is notable that the payment of fees is exempted for all female, SC/ST, PwD, and Transwomen applicants.

GDS Recruitment: Apply online at indiapostgdsonline.in

Interested and eligible candidates need to apply online at www.indiapostgdsonline.in.

Applications sent via any other mode shall not be entertained.