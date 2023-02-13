topStoriesenglish2572842
INDIA POST GDS RECRUITMENT 2023

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Last Date to Apply for Over 40,000 Vacancies at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in Ending Soon, Details Here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: The Department of Posts has announced vacancies for Branch Postmasters (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2023, 03:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: The last date to apply for over 40,000 vacancies released by India Post is nearing. India Post has announced over 40,000 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) vacancies and has sought applications from eligible candidates. According to a notification released by the Department of Posts on its official website (www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in), the India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 drive is being conducted to hire Branch Postmasters (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks.

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important information.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply

  • The last date to apply is February 16.
     
  • The edit and correction window will open from February 17 to February 19.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Educational qualification

  • The candidates should have passed the Secondary School Examination (Class 10th) with Mathematics and English being studied as compulsory or elective subjects.
     
  • The candidates should also have studied the local language at least up to Secondary standard as compulsory or elective subject.

India Post Recruitment 2023: Age limit

As on February 16, 2023, the age limit should be:

  • Minimum age: 18
     
  • Maximum age: 40

India Post Recruitment: Application fee

Applicants taking part in the India Post Recruitment drive need to pay a fee of Rs 100. The payment of fees is exempted for all female, SC/ST, PwD, and Transwomen candidates.

Post Office Recruitment: Apply online at indiapostgdsonline.in

The eligible candidates can apply online at www.indiapostgdsonline.in. Applications sent via any other mode shall not be entertained. 

India Post GDS online form 2023: Check notification

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Check state-wise vacancy details

