NewsIndia
INDIA POST GDS

India Post GDS Result 2022 RELEASED at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, here’s direct link to download DV list

A total of 38926 candidates will be recruited as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 08:19 AM IST

Trending Photos

India Post GDS Result 2022 RELEASED at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, here’s direct link to download DV list

India Post GDS Result 2022: India Post has released the lists of candidates selected for the Document Verification Round for Assam and Uttarakhand Regions for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). India Post announced the names on the official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates who submitted India Post GDS Application Form for these regions can download the India Post Result now. 

According to the official website, "Assam & Uttarakhand Circles Shortlisted candidates list for document verification is released."

India Post GDS Result 2022 Direct Link:

India Post GDS Result Download for Assam

India Post GDS Result Download for Uttarakhand

India Post DV Round 2022:

Those selected will have to now appear for Document Verification. Approx 352 candidates are selected for Uttarakhand Postal Circle while 1138 for Assam Post Circle.

"The listed candidates should get their documents verified by the mentioned divisional head before 30.06.2022. The candidate should go along with all the relevant original documents for verification."

India Post GDS Result 2022: How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website of India  Post – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ tab then ‘Assam’ or ‘Uttarakhand’

Step 3: Download India Post GDS Result PDF

Step 4: Check Division, Registration Number, Name, Gender and other details 

A total of 38926 candidates will be recruited as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

India Post GDSIndia PostIndia Post GDS Recruitment 2022India Post GDS Recruitment

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Explained -- Thought behind new recruitment process in Indian Army
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the difference between protests and riots
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Muhammad Row -- How do other countries deal with rioters?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the meaning of serving only 4 years in Indian army?
DNA Video
DNA: Herald case -- Satyagraha to protect the Gandhi family?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government in action on employment, sets target for 10 lakh jobs
DNA Video
DNA: What are the allegations of corruption against Rahul Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 14, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'