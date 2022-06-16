India Post GDS Result 2022: India Post has released the lists of candidates selected for the Document Verification Round for Assam and Uttarakhand Regions for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). India Post announced the names on the official website i.e. indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Candidates who submitted India Post GDS Application Form for these regions can download the India Post Result now.

According to the official website, "Assam & Uttarakhand Circles Shortlisted candidates list for document verification is released."

India Post GDS Result 2022 Direct Link:

India Post GDS Result Download for Assam

India Post GDS Result Download for Uttarakhand

India Post DV Round 2022:

Those selected will have to now appear for Document Verification. Approx 352 candidates are selected for Uttarakhand Postal Circle while 1138 for Assam Post Circle.

"The listed candidates should get their documents verified by the mentioned divisional head before 30.06.2022. The candidate should go along with all the relevant original documents for verification."

India Post GDS Result 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post – indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ tab then ‘Assam’ or ‘Uttarakhand’

Step 3: Download India Post GDS Result PDF

Step 4: Check Division, Registration Number, Name, Gender and other details

A total of 38926 candidates will be recruited as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.