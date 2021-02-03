India Post recruitment 2021: Candidates can apply for 3679 Gramin Dak Sevak posts at appost.in; check other details

New Delhi: India Post (Post of India) has issued notification for the recruitment of as many as 3679 vacant positions for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for AP Postal Circle, Delhi Postal Circle and Telangana Postal Circle. Interested candidates can apply for the aid posts on the India Post's official website- appost.in before February 26, 2021.

The process for Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 for AP Post Office, Delhi Post Office and Telangana Post Office started on January 27, 2021. Of the total 3679 vacancies, 2296 position belong to AP GDS Recruitment 2021, while 233 are for the Delhi GDS Recruitment 2021 and 1150 for Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021.

Eligibility for India Post GDS

The interested candidates should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India shall be a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of Gramin Dak Sevaks. The candidates, who should have studied English as compulsory or elective subjects, must have studied the local language at least up to 10th Class.

Age Limit: The candidates should be in the age group of 18 to 40 years. The age relaxation for reserved category as per government norm and there will no age relaxation for EWS Category.

Selection Procedure: The interested candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit list.

How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021:

1. Interested candidates can apply for the said posts online mode through visiting the official website.

2. The candidates should initially register in the Registration module and obtain their unique registration number.

3. The candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man categories need to make the fee payments. In case of the online payment, if no confirmation is received after the deduction of the amount from the candidate's bank account, they can wait for up to 72 hours for settlement. Offline payments can also be made at any Head Post Office.

4. They can also apply Online, then fill the application, upload documents and submit post preferences.

5. The candidates should preview and take a print out for future reference.

Application Fee

The candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS Male/Transman need to pay Rs 100, while those belonging to SC/ST/Female/Transwoman/ PWD category need not pay any fee.