India Post recruitment 2021 for Gramin Dak Sevak posts; check eligibility, last date, and apply at appost.in

New Delhi: India Post recently issued a notification for the recruitment of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) for AP Postal Circle, Delhi Postal Circle and Telangana Postal Circle. Interested candidates can apply for as many as 3679 vacant posts at the India Post's official website- appost.in before February 26, 2021.

The recruitment process for AP Post Office, Delhi Post Office, and Telangana Post Office commenced on January 27, 2021. Of the total 3679 vacancies, 2296 positions belong to AP GDS Recruitment 2021, while 233 are for the Delhi GDS Recruitment 2021 and 1150 for Telangana GDS Recruitment 2021.

The interested and eligible candidates need to have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, the local language, and English conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

The candidates, who have studied English as compulsory or elective subjects, must have studied the local language at least up to 10th Class.

Application Fee: The UR/OBC/EWS Male/Transman are required to pay Rs 100, while those belonging to SC/ST/Female/Transwoman/ PWD category need not pay any fee.

Age Limit: The interested candidates should be in the age group of 18 to 40 years. The age relaxation for reserved category as per government norm and there will no age relaxation for EWS Category.

Selection Process: The interested candidates will be selected on the basis of the merit list.

How to Apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021:

1. The candidates should apply for these posts by visiting the official website.

2. They should initially register in the Registration module and obtain their unique registration number.

3. The candidates belonging to UR/OBC/EWS Male/Trans-man categories need to make the fee payments.

4. In the case of the online payment, if no confirmation is received after the deduction of the amount from the candidate's bank account, they can wait for up to 72 hours for settlement.

5. Offline payments can also be made at any Head Post Office.

6. They can also apply Online, fill their application, upload documents and submit the post preferences.

7. The candidates should preview and take a print out for future reference.