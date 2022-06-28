NewsIndia
INDIA POST RECRUITMENT

India Post Recruitment 2022: Application begins for 24 Staff Car Driver Posts at indiapost.gov.in - check eligibility criteria and other details

India Post Recruitment 2022: Candidates are invited to apply for Staff Car Driver positions with India Post. Interested and Eligible candidates should apply online at indiapost.gov.in, the India Post's official website. 

 

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 05:43 PM IST
  • Application begins for Staff Car driver positions
  • The application deadline is July 20, 2022
  • The recruitment drive will fill up total 24 positions

Trending Photos

India Post Recruitment 2022: Application begins for 24 Staff Car Driver Posts at indiapost.gov.in - check eligibility criteria and other details

India Post Recruitment 2022: The applications for the begins for Staff Car Driver positions on the official website of India Post. Interested and eligible candidates should apply online at indiapost.gov.in, the India Post's official website. This recruitment drive will fill up to a total of 24 positions. The application deadline is July 20, 2022. Candidates who apply for the position will not be able to withdraw their applications later," according to the official notice. For more information on the India Post Recruitment 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

India Post Recruitment 2022, direct link to the official website here

IndiaPost Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last Date to apply- 20 July 2022

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

  • Staff Car Driver- 24 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

  • 10th Standard pass from a recognized Board or Institute
  • A valid driver's license for light and heavy motor vehicles is required.
  • Understanding of motor mechanisms.
  • Driving experience in the lightweight and heavyweight vehicles for at least three years.

India Posts Jobs 2022: Selection Process

Candidates can go through the official notification to get information regarding selection procedure. 

India Posts Vacancies 2022, download the official notification here

India Post Jobs 2022: How to apply via official website

Candidates interested in applying should visit the official website, indiapost.gov.in. Candidates must send their application to "The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, No. 37, Greams Road, Chennai- 600006." Candidates can find out more information on the India Post's official website.

India Post RecruitmentIndia PostRecruitment 2022India Post Recruitment 2022Government jobsjob alert

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri
DNA Video
DNA: Wheat Export -- America is distributing arms while India is providing grains
DNA Video
DNA: American President Joe Biden excited to greet PM Modi
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lakhs of people helpless due to floods in Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 27, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi