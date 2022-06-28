India Post Recruitment 2022: Application begins for 24 Staff Car Driver Posts at indiapost.gov.in - check eligibility criteria and other details
India Post Recruitment 2022: Candidates are invited to apply for Staff Car Driver positions with India Post. Interested and Eligible candidates should apply online at indiapost.gov.in, the India Post's official website.
- Application begins for Staff Car driver positions
- The application deadline is July 20, 2022
- The recruitment drive will fill up total 24 positions
Trending Photos
India Post Recruitment 2022: The applications for the begins for Staff Car Driver positions on the official website of India Post. Interested and eligible candidates should apply online at indiapost.gov.in, the India Post's official website. This recruitment drive will fill up to a total of 24 positions. The application deadline is July 20, 2022. Candidates who apply for the position will not be able to withdraw their applications later," according to the official notice. For more information on the India Post Recruitment 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website.
India Post Recruitment 2022, direct link to the official website here
IndiaPost Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Last Date to apply- 20 July 2022
India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
- Staff Car Driver- 24 Posts
India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
- 10th Standard pass from a recognized Board or Institute
- A valid driver's license for light and heavy motor vehicles is required.
- Understanding of motor mechanisms.
- Driving experience in the lightweight and heavyweight vehicles for at least three years.
India Posts Jobs 2022: Selection Process
Candidates can go through the official notification to get information regarding selection procedure.
India Posts Vacancies 2022, download the official notification here
India Post Jobs 2022: How to apply via official website
Candidates interested in applying should visit the official website, indiapost.gov.in. Candidates must send their application to "The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, No. 37, Greams Road, Chennai- 600006." Candidates can find out more information on the India Post's official website.
More Stories