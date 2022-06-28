India Post Recruitment 2022: The applications for the begins for Staff Car Driver positions on the official website of India Post. Interested and eligible candidates should apply online at indiapost.gov.in, the India Post's official website. This recruitment drive will fill up to a total of 24 positions. The application deadline is July 20, 2022. Candidates who apply for the position will not be able to withdraw their applications later," according to the official notice. For more information on the India Post Recruitment 2022, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

IndiaPost Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Last Date to apply- 20 July 2022

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Staff Car Driver- 24 Posts

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

10th Standard pass from a recognized Board or Institute

A valid driver's license for light and heavy motor vehicles is required.

Understanding of motor mechanisms.

Driving experience in the lightweight and heavyweight vehicles for at least three years.

India Posts Jobs 2022: Selection Process

Candidates can go through the official notification to get information regarding selection procedure.

India Post Jobs 2022: How to apply via official website

Candidates interested in applying should visit the official website, indiapost.gov.in. Candidates must send their application to "The Senior Manager (JAG), Mail Motor Service, No. 37, Greams Road, Chennai- 600006." Candidates can find out more information on the India Post's official website.