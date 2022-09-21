India Post Recruitment 2022: Government Job Alert! Apply for Group C Skilled Artisans Posts at indiapost.gov.in- Check salary, application form and other details here

India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has issued notifications for the recruitment of Skilled Artisans (General Central Service, Group C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial) for the post of MV Mechanic, MV Electrician, Painter, Welder, and Carpenter. Candidates must submit an offline application for the position by October 19, 2022, at the latest. Pay for chosen candidates ranges from Rs. 19900 to Rs. 63200.

India Post Jobs 2022: Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 19 October 2022

India Post Vacancies 2022: Vacancy Details

MV Mechanic - 1 Post

MV Electrcian - 2 Posts

Painter - 1 Post

Welder - 1 Post

Carpenter - 2 Posts

India Jobs Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

A certificate in the relevant trade from any technical institution recognised by the government is required, OR eighth grade completion with a year of experience in the related trade.

Applicants for the M.V. Mechanic trade must be in possession of a current Driving Licence (HMV) in order to test drive any operational vehicle.

India Jobs Jobs 2022: Age Limit

The age requirement for these positions is 18 to 30 years old as of 1 July 2022 for UR & EWS, and up to 40 years old for government employees in accordance with instructions or directives from the central government.

India Post Vacancies 2022: Pay Scale

Level 2 of the pay matrix according to the 7th CPC, or Rs. 19900 to 63200, plus any applicable allowances.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Skilled Artisans will be chosen through a competitive trade test based on the curriculum for the particular craft from among candidates who have the necessary credentials. The schedule, location, time frame, and other details will be provided to the qualified candidates together with their hall passes.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Here’s how to apply

Interested should candidates can send a separate application for each trade in a separate envelope if applying for "and more than one trade." Application for the position of Skilled Artisan in Trade should be clearly written on the envelope and application by the applicant. Only Speed Post or Registered Post should be used to send this application to "The Manager, Mail Motor Service, CTO complex, Tallakulam, Madurai-625002."