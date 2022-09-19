India Post Recruitment 2022: Government Job Alert! Apply for over 98000 posts at indiapost.gov.in, check eligibility and more here

India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has invited applications from eligible Indian citizens to apply for the postman, mail guards, and other posts. Interested candidates can download the recruitment notification from the India Post website indiapost.gov.in. A total of 98,083 positions will be filled in the company during this recruitment campaign. It should be mentioned that the government has authorized openings for empty positions in 23 circles all around the nation.

In addition to this, stenographer-related posts have also been approved circle-wise. In Andhra Pradesh, up to 1166 MTS positions, 108 mail guard positions, and 2289 postmen positions have been sanctioned. 1553 postmen, 82 mail guards, and 878 MTS have received approval under the Telangana circle.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Postman: 59099 posts

Mailguard: 1445 posts

Multi-Tasking(MTS): 37539 posts

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates for these positions must have completed Class 10 and possess a foundational understanding of computers. Some positions need candidates to have passed the intermediate or Class 12 exam. Candidates must read the official notification to check the educational qualifications and the process for submitting applications, as the requirements for each post vary.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

Candidates applying for the post office job vacancies must be between the ages of 18 and 32.

India Post Jobs 2022: Here’s how to apply