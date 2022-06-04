हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India Post Recruitment

India Post Recruitment 2022: One day left to apply for 38,000 vacancies at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, check details here

Representational image

New Delhi: The India Post is looking to fill over 38,000 vacancies of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) posts as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. The company has invited applications for the recruitment of individuals in the organisation. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

The last date to apply for India Post Recruitment 2022 is June 05, 2022. 

India Post Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 38,926 vacant posts in the organization on various posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) as Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

  • Online application commencement date: May 2, 2022
  • Last date to apply: June 5, 2022

Click Here For Detailed Notification

India Post Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Candidates applying for the GDS posts must have Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India.

"The candidate should have studied the local language i.e. (Name of Local language) at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects]," stated the India Post in the official notification.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022:  Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 to 40 years of age.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022:  Here's How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the 'Registration' tab

Step 3: In the newly opened window fill in your details and upload all the required documents

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit your application form

Step 5: Download your application form and take a print put for future reference.

Click Here For Direct Link To Apply

