India Post Recruitment 2022: India Post has announced over 38,000 GDS vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. As per the notification issued on India Post's official website (https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in), the India Post GDS recruitment drive is being conducted for the engagement of 38,926 Gramin Dak Sevaks as Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

Interested candidates can scroll down to know all the details.

India Post Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification?

Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/ Union Territories in India is a mandatory educational qualification for all approved categories of GDS.

The candidate should also have studied the local language (Name of Local language) at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Age limit?

As on June 5, 2022:

Minimum age: 18 years

​Maximum age: 40 years

India Post GDS Recruitment 2022: Emolument?

Emoluments in the form of Time Related Continuity Allowance (TRCA) are paid to GDS. The following minimum TRCA shall be payable to different categories of GDS after engagement:

Branch Post Master (BPM): Rs 12,000

Rs 12,000 Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak: Rs 10,000

India Post Recruitment 2022: Last date?

The last date to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2022 is June 5, 2022.

India Post Recruitment: How to apply?

Applications are to be submitted online at https://indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be considered. A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants for all posts notified in the chosen Division. However, payment of fee is exempted for all female, SC/ST, PwD, and Transwomen candidates.

