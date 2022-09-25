India Post, SBI, BHEL Recruitment 2022: Government Job Alert! Apply for these TOP jobs this week- Check last dates, eligibility here

Government Jobs: If you are looking to apply for government jobs, here’s a list of government companies with an ongoing registration process. From India Post’s vacancies for Skilled Artisans to SBI Clerk recruitment candidates can apply for various jobs here. Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

SBI Clerk Recruitment

State Bank of India, SBI today commenced the registration process for candidates to apply for clerk posts in the bank. This recruitment drive aims to fill up 5008 posts in the organisation. Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023,

Last date for application: September 27

Website to apply: sbi.co.in

India Post Recruitment 2022

India Post Recruitment 2022: The India Post has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Skilled Artisans (General Central Service, Group C, Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial). Interested candidates can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website at indiapost.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 17, 2022.

Name of Post: Skilled Artisans

Official Website: indiapost.gov.in.

Deadline: October 17, 2022

BHEL Recruitment 2022

BHEL Recruitment 2022: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Engineer/Executive Trainee posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BHEL at bhel.com. The last date to submit the application form is October 4. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Engineer/Executive Trainee posts.

Official Website: bhel.com

Deadline: October 04, 2022