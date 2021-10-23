India proposes mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates to Pakistan

New Delhi: India has proposed to Pakistan mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificates. Mutual recognition of vaccination certificates means travellers from either country can enter the respective country without any hassles with regards to COVID-19 vaccination and will be allowed to leave the airport/ transport hub as per laid norms. It essentially eases the movement of people as COVID-19 crisis abates.

So far there hasn't been any word from Islamabad on the issue, but if it gets a nod, it will help many Indian pilgrims-- especially the Indian Sikh pilgrims who will be going to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur once it is opened. A corridor was opened to the holy Gurdwara with much fanfare, that allowed visa free travel from India to Pakistan, but then COVID-19 struck and its operation was suspended.

Travel between India and Pakistan was impacted due to COVID-19, as was the case world over but Islamabad before that had taken steps to decrease people-to-people movement in the aftermath of India removing special status for the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. Pakistan had suspended all rail, bus services between the two countries following New Delhi's decision.

India’s proposal comes days after New Delhi sent out invitation to Islamabad for National Security Advisors meet on Afghanistan. New Delhi will be hosting a meet of NSA in the second week of November involving countries like Pakistan, Iran, Russia, China and some central Asian countries. For Pakistan, it’s NSA Moeed Yusuf who has been invited.

As of October 20, India has agreement with 11 countries for mutual recognition vaccination certificate for individuals fully vaccinated with Nationally recognized or WHO recognized COVID-19 vaccine. These countries are UK, France, Germany, Nepal, Belarus, Lebanon, Armenia, Ukraine, Belgium, Hungary, Serbia.

India is reaching out to more and more countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates. Earlier this week, India and Israel agreed on mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccine certificate which will help in easy movement of people. EAM after his meeting with Israeli FM Yair Lapid said, "I know, in principle we have agreed on mutual recognition of our vaccination certification process. And while we are working that out, in interim, Israel would allow people, having Covishield vaccines to travel to Israel.”

