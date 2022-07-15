NewsIndia
IIT MADRAS

India Rankings 2022: IIT Madras tops NIRF, IIT Bombay bags third position; check full list of India's top institutes here

India Rankings 2022: Ministry of Education's India Rankings 2022 of Higher Educational Institutions are here and the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) topped the ranking and secured the first position; Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru & and IIT, Bombay in second and third spots respectively. The 2022 rankings were released by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday. In the overall category, IIT Madras is followed by IISc Bengaluru in the second spot while IIT Bombay has been ranked third. Among the universities, IISc Bengaluru is followed by JNU in the second spot and Jamia Millia Islamia at the third position.
IIT Madras is the best engineering college followed by IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

Check the full list of India's top institutes here!

  1. Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT Madras) 
  2. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
  3. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay
  4. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi
  5. Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur
  6. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur
  7. Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee
  8. Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati
  9. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi
  10. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Meanwhile, Among the pharmacy institutions, Jamia Hamdard has bagged the top rank. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Hyderabad is the second best in the category while Panjab University, Chandigarh has been ranked third.

Five out of ten best colleges in the category are from Delhi with Miranda House topping the chart. Hindu College has bagged the second rank while Presidency College in Chennai is at the third spot.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

