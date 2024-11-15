India Readies To Take On China - Army Gears Up For Winter With Fresh Deployments As Trust Issues Remain

Despite the October agreement on border row and disengagement, India continues its deployment in Ladakh with forces gearing up for yet another winter. Somewhere deep, the Indian side still believes that China cannot be trusted in the hostile territory. A recent video shared by the Indian Army showed soldiers pulling a 12,000kg gun to top of a mountain at 17,800 feet height. India is also boosting its capability of cruise missiles and combat helicopters to help the army in difficult terrain like along the China and Pakistan border.

This marks the Indian Army's fifth consecutive winter deployment in Ladakh, highlighting its sustained strategic emphasis on safeguarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The challenging and unforgiving landscape, combined with harsh winter weather, necessitates thorough preparation and specialized gear. With temperatures plunging to -40 degrees Celsius, soldiers face freezing conditions, reduced oxygen levels, and hazardous terrains, demanding both exceptional physical strength and strong mental fortitude.

Saluting the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army, deployed in the world's harshest terrains and extreme weather conditions. Their grit and determination turn challenges into triumphs achieving the impossible. Where others struggle to survive, they thrive, moving mountains with… pic.twitter.com/GtTT2XdzhN — @firefurycorps_IA (@firefurycorps) November 10, 2024

State-of-the-art weaponry and cutting-edge technology form a vital part of India’s defence strategy along the LAC. Recent visuals reveal troops armed with anti-aircraft guns, showcasing their preparedness to address aerial threats, including the rising menace of drones in contemporary warfare.

To ensure constant vigilance, the Army employs advanced surveillance tools like drones, thermal imaging devices, and satellite imagery, enabling real-time monitoring of activities along the LAC, said reports.

China's ongoing efforts to reinforce its forward military positions, along with the construction of 'permanent defences' and infrastructure across the 3,488-km LAC, strongly indicate that the PLA is getting ready for skirmishes along the LAC as they are habitual of invading the Indian territory.

According to reports, the Army continues to uphold a high state of operational readiness, repositioning troops and ensuring sufficient reserve forces and logistical support in every sector of the LAC to address potential contingencies effectively.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted the Maiden Flight Test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on November 12, 2024, from a mobile articulated launcher. During the… pic.twitter.com/wmvDYtOFj9 — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2024

On the other hand, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has been testing several advanced weapons to boost the Indian Army. Recently, DRDO conducted the Maiden Flight Test of Long Range Land Attack Cruise Missile (LRLACM) from the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha on November 12, 2024, from a mobile articulated launcher.

The induction of the 'Prachand' Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) into the Indian Army has significantly enhanced its combat capabilities. Recently, its firing drills in high-altitude, challenging terrains left everyone impressed. This helicopter is specifically designed for effective operations in difficult and inaccessible regions.

The Indian Army tested 'Prachand' for firing in high-altitude tough terrains, showcasing its precise and lethal firepower. According to military experts, the firing capabilities of 'Prachand' will further bolster the Army's strategic edge. The helicopter can operate at altitudes of up to 5,000 meters while carrying heavy weaponry and fuel. Designed especially for operations in mountainous regions, it is capable of delivering powerful aerial strikes against adversaries.