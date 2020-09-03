हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Quad meet

India ready to hold Quad ministerial meet in Delhi; details being worked out

Earlier this month, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said that a Quad ministerial meet is being planned in Delhi.

India ready to hold Quad ministerial meet in Delhi; details being worked out
Image courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: India has said that it is ready to hold Quad--India, US, Australia, and Japan meet. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said, "we look forward to hosting quad meet later this year and details are being worked out" while responding to Zee Media question.

Earlier this month, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said that a Quad ministerial meet is being planned in Delhi.

Speaking at  US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Biegun said, "There’s going to be a meeting of the Quad, a ministerial meeting with the Quad in Delhi – that’s the intention anyway – in person."

"Details are still being worked out" but "strong intent is to hold something in the coming months. Likely to be after Indian parliament session though so not Sept," sources said. 

Last year, the Quad foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New Yeat, which was the first such meet of the grouping.

Notably, Quad is viewed with suspicion by China as a grouping that is anti-Bejing. 

Asked about Quad being anti-China grouping, Biegun said, "I don’t think responding to the threat of China in and of itself or any potential challenge from China in and of itself would be enough of a driver. It also has to have a positive agenda."

Tags:
Quad meetQuad ministerial meetUnited StatesAustraliaJapanUS-India Strategic Partnership Forum
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi to interact with IPS probationers through video conference on September 4
  • 38,53,406Confirmed
  • 67,376Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M14S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, Sep 03, 2020