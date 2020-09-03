India ready to hold Quad ministerial meet in Delhi; details being worked out

New Delhi: India has said that it is ready to hold Quad--India, US, Australia, and Japan meet. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said, "we look forward to hosting quad meet later this year and details are being worked out" while responding to Zee Media question.

Earlier this month, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun said that a Quad ministerial meet is being planned in Delhi.

Speaking at US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Biegun said, "There’s going to be a meeting of the Quad, a ministerial meeting with the Quad in Delhi – that’s the intention anyway – in person."

"Details are still being worked out" but "strong intent is to hold something in the coming months. Likely to be after Indian parliament session though so not Sept," sources said.

Last year, the Quad foreign ministers met on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New Yeat, which was the first such meet of the grouping.

Notably, Quad is viewed with suspicion by China as a grouping that is anti-Bejing.

Asked about Quad being anti-China grouping, Biegun said, "I don’t think responding to the threat of China in and of itself or any potential challenge from China in and of itself would be enough of a driver. It also has to have a positive agenda."