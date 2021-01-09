India 'ready to save humanity' with two COVID-19 vaccines: PM Narendra Modi at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention being held virtually. This is the 16th edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is the flagship event of the Ministry of External Aaffairs and provides a platform to engage and connect with the Indian diaspora.

"In the past years, Non-Resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries,'' PM Narendra Modi said.

In the past years, Non-Resident Indians have strengthened their identity in other countries: PM Narendra Modi https://t.co/D3SjMSAm33 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

"Today, we have been connected with the internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti,'' PM Narendra Modi said while addressing the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

Today we have been connected with internet from various corners of the world but our minds are always connected with 'Maa Bharti': PM Narendra Modi at 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention pic.twitter.com/Qq7iOWHKwC — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2021

''India used to import PPE kits, masks, ventilators and testing kits from outside but today our nation is self-reliant. Today India is ready to save humanity with two 'Made in India' COVID-19 vaccines,'' the PM said.

The main intent behind this programme is to encourage overseas Indians to be part of socio-economic development in India. Briefing media in New Delhi, MEA Spokesman Anurag Srivastava said, the theme of the convention is 'Contributing to Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

"In view of the sentiments of our vibrant diaspora community, the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention is being organized on January 9, 2021, despite the ongoing COVID pandemic," read a statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Thursday.

The Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas is held in the country every year to sustain and nurture the symbiotic relationship between India and its diaspora, and to address the development challenges that the country faces.

The convention will have three segments, the official statement read. It will also feature a keynote address by the Chief Guest, H.E. Mr. Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Hon’ble President of the Republic of Suriname.