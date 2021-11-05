India records 12,729 new COVID-19 cases, 221 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 12,729 new COVID-19 cases, 221 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,43,33,754 and the total death toll to 4,59,873, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (November 5, 2021). The country also recorded 12,165 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

An increase of 343 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours. Currently, there are a total of 1,48,922 active coronavirus infections in the country.

COVID19 | India reports 12,729 new cases, 221 deaths and 12,165 recoveries in the last 24 hours; active caseload stands at 1,48,922 Total Vaccination : 1,07,70,46,116 pic.twitter.com/4vwu5UEou5 — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 28 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 131 consecutive days now.

The active cases comprise 0.43 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.23 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the top officials at the World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday said that Europe has seen a more than 50 percent jump in coronavirus cases in the last month, making it the epicenter of the pandemic despite an ample supply of vaccines.

There may be plenty of vaccines available, but uptake of vaccines has not been equal, WHO emergencies chief Dr. Michael Ryan said during a press briefing on Thursday.

(With Agency inputs)

