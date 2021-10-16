India records 15,981 new COVID-19 cases and 166 deaths in the last 24 hours

New Delhi: India reported 15,981 fresh COVID-19-19 cases in the last 24 hours 5.7% lower than yesterday. As many as 166 people succumbed to the infection taking the total death toll to 4,51,980.

The number of active COVID-19 cases has declined to 2,01,632 and comprises 0.60 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate was recorded at 98.07 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

In a day, the active COVID-19-19 caseload declined by 2,046. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,33,99,961, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent. A total of 9,23,003 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19-19 in the country to 58,98,35,258.

Over 97.23 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till now under the nationwide vaccination drive.

