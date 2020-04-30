India records 1,718 coronavirus COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths in 24 hours; recovery rate 25.18%

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday recorded 1,718 new cases of coronavirus infection and 67 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 33,050 and the overall death toll at 1,074.

According to the latest figures released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India is now 33,050 which includes 23,651 active cases, 8,325 cured cases, and total 1,074 deaths. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.

With 9,915 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 432 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 1,593 patients have recovered in the state.

Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat (4,082) and Delhi (3,439). With 4,082 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Gujarat remains severely affected. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 197 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 527 patients have recovered in the state.

With 3,439 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi also remains severely affected. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has reported 56 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 1,092 patients have recovered.

The lowest number of cases were reported from Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh with one each.

Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/

Migrated Death 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 15 0 2 Andhra Pradesh 1332 287 31 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 1 0 4 Assam 38 29 1 5 Bihar 392 65 2 6 Chandigarh 56 17 0 7 Chhattisgarh 38 34 0 8 Delhi 3439 1092 56 9 Goa 7 7 0 10 Gujarat 4082 527 197 11 Haryana 310 209 3 12 Himachal Pradesh 40 25 1 13 Jammu and Kashmir 581 192 8 14 Jharkhand 107 19 3 15 Karnataka 535 216 21 16 Kerala 495 369 4 17 Ladakh 22 16 0 18 Madhya Pradesh 2561 461 129 19 Maharashtra 9915 1593 432 20 Manipur 2 2 0 21 Meghalaya 12 0 1 22 Mizoram 1 0 0 23 Odisha 125 39 1 24 Puducherry 8 3 0 25 Punjab 357 90 19 26 Rajasthan 2438 768 51 27 Tamil Nadu 2162 1210 27 28 Telengana 1012 367 26 29 Tripura 2 2 0 30 Uttarakhand 55 36 0 31 Uttar Pradesh 2134 510 39 32 West Bengal 758 124 22 Total number of confirmed cases in India 33050* 8325 1074 *States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation *Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR

Today is the thirty-seventh day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. The Centre on Wednesday hinted that the ongoing nationwide lockdown is likely to be extended beyond May 3 but many districts will "considerable relaxations" from restrictions.

The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus threat. The 21-day lockdown which ended on April 14 was further extended till May 3.

Meanwhile, more than three million cases have been registered across the globe and the United States continues to be the hardest hit. However, it has begun reopening the economy in phases. In fact, US President Donald Trump has said he might begin traveling next week to take forward his election campaign for presidential polls scheduled for November.