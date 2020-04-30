India records 1,718 coronavirus COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths in 24 hours; recovery rate 25.18%

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday recorded 1,718 new cases of coronavirus infection and 67 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 33,050 and the overall death toll at 1,074.
According to the latest figures released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India is now 33,050 which includes 23,651 active cases, 8,325 cured cases, and total 1,074 deaths. This number includes cases involving foreign nationals, patients who have recovered and the death toll.
With 9,915 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 432 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 1,593 patients have recovered in the state.
Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat (4,082) and Delhi (3,439). With 4,082 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Gujarat remains severely affected. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 197 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 527 patients have recovered in the state.
With 3,439 confirmed novel coronavirus cases, Delhi also remains severely affected. According to the latest data from the Union Health Ministry, the national capital has reported 56 COVID-19 deaths so far. As many as 1,092 patients have recovered.
The lowest number of cases were reported from Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh with one each.
Here's the state-wise breakup of COVID-19 cases
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Total Confirmed cases (Including 111 foreign Nationals)
|Cured/Discharged/
Migrated
|Death
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|33
|15
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|1332
|287
|31
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Assam
|38
|29
|1
|5
|Bihar
|392
|65
|2
|6
|Chandigarh
|56
|17
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|38
|34
|0
|8
|Delhi
|3439
|1092
|56
|9
|Goa
|7
|7
|0
|10
|Gujarat
|4082
|527
|197
|11
|Haryana
|310
|209
|3
|12
|Himachal Pradesh
|40
|25
|1
|13
|Jammu and Kashmir
|581
|192
|8
|14
|Jharkhand
|107
|19
|3
|15
|Karnataka
|535
|216
|21
|16
|Kerala
|495
|369
|4
|17
|Ladakh
|22
|16
|0
|18
|Madhya Pradesh
|2561
|461
|129
|19
|Maharashtra
|9915
|1593
|432
|20
|Manipur
|2
|2
|0
|21
|Meghalaya
|12
|0
|1
|22
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|23
|Odisha
|125
|39
|1
|24
|Puducherry
|8
|3
|0
|25
|Punjab
|357
|90
|19
|26
|Rajasthan
|2438
|768
|51
|27
|Tamil Nadu
|2162
|1210
|27
|28
|Telengana
|1012
|367
|26
|29
|Tripura
|2
|2
|0
|30
|Uttarakhand
|55
|36
|0
|31
|Uttar Pradesh
|2134
|510
|39
|32
|West Bengal
|758
|124
|22
|Total number of confirmed cases in India
|33050*
|8325
|1074
|*States wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation
|*Our figures are being reconciled with ICMR
Today is the thirty-seventh day of India’s nationwide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3. The Centre on Wednesday hinted that the ongoing nationwide lockdown is likely to be extended beyond May 3 but many districts will "considerable relaxations" from restrictions.
The nationwide lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus threat. The 21-day lockdown which ended on April 14 was further extended till May 3.
Meanwhile, more than three million cases have been registered across the globe and the United States continues to be the hardest hit. However, it has begun reopening the economy in phases. In fact, US President Donald Trump has said he might begin traveling next week to take forward his election campaign for presidential polls scheduled for November.