India records 2.58 lakh new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths; Omicron tally reaches 8,209

New Delhi: India recorded 2,58,089 new Covid-19 cases, 385 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,86,451, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (January 17, 2022). The active cases stand at 16,56,341.

An increase of 1,05,964 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 1,51,740 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,52,37,461.

India reports 2,58,089 COVID cases (13,113 less than yesterday), 385 deaths, and 1,51,740 recoveries in the last 24 hours. Active case: 16,56,341

Daily positivity rate: 19.65% Confirmed cases of Omicron: 8,209 pic.twitter.com/Fi345RsMuw — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2022

The active cases comprise 4.43 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has decreased to 94.27 per cent, the ministry said.

India also logged 466 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total tally of such cases in the country to 8,209, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 19.65 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 14.41 per cent, according to the ministry.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive has exceeded ​​​​157.2 crore. A total of 70.37 crore samples were tested up to January 15 of which 13,13,444 samples were tested on January 16, said the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile, the Centre has informed Supreme Court that Covid-19 vaccination is of larger public interest in view of the ongoing pandemic situation but no person can be forced to be vaccinated against their wishes. The guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry do not envisage forcible vaccination without obtaining the consent of an individual, said the Centre.

The response of the Central government came on a PIL seeking priority for Covid-19 vaccination for persons with disabilities at their place of residence since they face a higher risk of being impacted by Covid-19. The apex court will take up the matter for hearing today.

