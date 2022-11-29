topStoriesenglish
India records 215 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest since April 2020

The total number of coronavirus infections now stands at 4,46,72,068, while the active case count further declined to 4,982. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 03:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: India recorded 215 new Covid-19 cases, the lowest since April 2020, the data updated by Union Health Ministry showed on Tuesday (November 29, 2022). The total number of coronavirus infections now stands at 4,46,72,068, while the active case count further declined to 4,982, the data updated at 8 am stated. A decrease of 141 cases was recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

The death toll due to the virus climbed to 5,30,615 with one fatality being reported from Delhi.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,36,471, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, the health ministry said.

According to the ministry's website, over 219.91 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

