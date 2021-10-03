India records 22,842 new COVID-19 cases, 244 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 22,842 new COVID-19 cases and 244 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,38,13,903 and the total death toll to 4,48,817, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (October 3, 2021). Out of these, Kerala contributed 13,217 fresh cases and 121 deaths.

Over 25,930 recoveries were also recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,30,94,529 and the active caseload now stands at 2,70,557, which is the lowest in the last 199 days. A decrease of 3,332 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Out of 22,842 new COVID cases and 244 deaths, Kerala reported 13,217 cases and 121 deaths yesterday — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

The recovery rate presently stands at 97.87 percent, the highest since March 2020. The country reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.66 percent which is less than 3 percent for the last 100 days. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.80 percent, less than 3 percent for the last 34 days.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 57.32 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the country so far. The country has administered 90.51 crore COVID vaccine doses so far under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of the COVID-19 Task Force in AIIMS Delhi, Dr Navneet Wig on Saturday said that the war against COVID-19 is still not easy as the pandemic can come back with a vengeance. Dr Navneet Wig also cautioned people even as India successfully administered 90 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses.

"We have to go far ahead of 100 crores and have to make everybody double vaccinated. So this is our aim and we are moving ahead, but we have to move faster and ensure that everybody gets the second dose as well," Dr Wig said.

Live TV