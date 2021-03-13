India records 24,882 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, active count climbs to 2.02 lakh

New Delhi: Another 24,882 COVID-19 confirmed cases took India's active count to over 2.02 lakh, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday (March 13, 2021) morning.

So far, India has witnessed a total of 1,13,33,728 coronavirus infections, of which, 1,09,73,260 people have recovered, while 1,58,446 have succumbed to the virus.

The country's active count stands at 2,02,022. As per reports, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the COVID-19 daily cases.

On Thursday, 23,285 new confirmed cases were registered across the country, of which, Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu cumulatively accounted for 85.6% of the new infections. Maharashtra reported the highest daily new cases at 14,317 (61.48% of the daily new cases), followed by Kerala with 2,133 while Punjab reported 1,305 new cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday had said that the Centre is actively engaging with all state and UT governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases.

"The Union Government is regularly reviewing the status of COVID containment and public health measures with them," the MoHFW stated.

Recently, the Centre had also rushed high-level Public Health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab to assist in COVID-19 control and containment measures in view of the recent spike in cases.

On the other hand, 2,82,18,457 people have been vaccinated to date. India began the world's largest COVID-19 vaccination programme on January 16, 2021.

Around 18.40 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Friday.