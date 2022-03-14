हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 2,503 new Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hours

The country recorded 4,377 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,41,449. 

India records 2,503 new Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 2,503 new Covid-19 cases, 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,15,877, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (March 14, 2022). The active cases stand at 36,168.

A decrease of 1,901 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 4,377 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,41,449. 

The active cases account for 0.08 per cent of the total caseload, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

Additionally, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded ​​​​180.19 crore. As many as 5,32,232 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, amid a rapid resurgence of Covid-19 cases in China, two of the country`s biggest cities, Shenzhen and Shanghai, have imposed strict virus measures.

The recent spike in coronavirus cases has led to allowing rapid antigen tests for public use and resulted in the dismissal of senior officials for their slack response to the ongoing health crisis. The latest spike, described as the severest Covid-19 outbreaks in two years, has forced several major cities to go into lockdowns.

