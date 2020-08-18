हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Swine flu

India records 2721 swine flu cases till July this year amid COVID-19 pandemic

The top five states which have reported maximum cases of swine flu cases are Karnataka (458), Telangana (443), Delhi (412), Tamil Nadu (253), and Uttar Pradesh (252).

India records 2721 swine flu cases till July this year amid COVID-19 pandemic
Image courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: Even as the country has been hit by COVID-19 pandemic, India has reported about 2,721 cases of deadly swine flu virus with 44 deaths this year. According to the official data of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as on 31 July, it has registered at least 2,721 H1N1 cases and 44 people lost their life.

The top five states which have reported maximum cases of swine flu cases are Karnataka (458), Telangana (443), Delhi (412), Tamil Nadu (253), and Uttar Pradesh (252).

The health experts said that the respiratory illness first originated in pigs, but is now a human disease spread by coughing and sneezing. 

Symptoms are similar to those produced by standard, seasonal flu -- fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, and chills.

The most vulnerable groups include pregnant women, children under five years of age, elderly people, and those with serious medical conditions (pre-existing disease).

"People should be more cautious because symptoms for COVID and swine flu are almost similar. Apart from COVID-19 tests, doctors should also do influenza tests seeing the health condition of the patient."

"Also, this is the right time for patients with respiratory illness to get an influenza vaccine done for more precaution and safety. The general practice of hand hygiene, do-gaz-ki duri and wearing a face mask is must," Dr Vikas Maurya, Head of Pulmonary medicine department at Fortis Hospital said.

Tags:
Swine flucoronoviruscovid-19 pandemicInfluenza vaccine
Next
Story

IAF deploys LCA Tejas on western front, amid border tensions with China: Reports
  • 27,02,742Confirmed
  • 51,797Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,17,20,713Confirmed
  • 7,76,157Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M1S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day