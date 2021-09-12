India records 28,591 new COVID-19 cases, 338 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India registered 28,591 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement on Sunday (September 12).

As many as 338 deaths were reported in the same period. The cumulative number of deaths reached 4,42,655.

With 34,848 new recoveries, the total number of patients who have recovered from the infection so far is 3,24,09,345.

The total number of coronavirus cases reached 3,32,36,921. The active cases tally stood at 3,84,921.

Out of the new cases recorded in the last 24 hours, 20,487 cases were from Kerala alone. The state also registered the highest fatality figures with 181 deaths.

The ministry further informed that 73.82 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The total number of tests conducted in the country reached 54.18 crore.

Meanwhile, Zydus Cadila`s needle-free coronavirus vaccine - ZyCoV-D - is likely to be available by early October. India`s drugs regulator approved the Zydus Cadila vaccine for emergency use on August 20. ZyCoV-D is the world`s first plasmid DNA vaccine for Covid-19.

