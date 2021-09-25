हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 29,616 new COVID-19 cases, 290 deaths in 24 hours, 17,983 infections in Kerala

An increase of 1,280 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.86 percent, while the recovery rate is currently at 97.78 percent.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 29,616 new COVID-19 cases and 290 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,35,24,479 and the total death toll to 4,46,658, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (September 25, 2021). Out of these, Kerala contributed 17,983 fresh cases and 127 deaths.

Over 28,046 recoveries were also recorded in the country in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,28,76,319 and the active caseload now stands at 3,01,442. 

An increase of 1,280 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate stands at 1.86 percent, while the recovery rate is currently at 97.78 percent.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 56,16,61,383 samples have been tested up to September 24th for COVID-19. Of these 15,92,421 samples were tested yesterday. 

Meanwhile, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Friday informed that even if the third wave comes in the country, its intensity will be low.

Dr Shekhar C Mande, Director-General, CSIR, said, "We have been able to get a large population vaccinated with the first dose and even with the second dose. Our vaccines do prevent the disease to a large extent. If tested positive after being jabbed, the severity of COVID-19 is also reduced. Even if the third wave comes, then the intensity will be low and much less than compared to the second wave."

