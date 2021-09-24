हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shane Warne

Shane Warne reveals being put on ventilator for THIS reason during COVID-19 battle

Shane Warne also revealed that he was put on a ventilator after being infected with COVID-19. However, the Australian cricket legend said that he is fine now, and has even been able to run.

Shane Warne reveals being put on ventilator for THIS reason during COVID-19 battle
Australian spin legend Shane Warne. (Source: Twitter)

Australian spin legend Shane Warne tested positive for COVID-19 in August, in spite of being double vaccinated. The world’s second highest Test wicket-taker revealed that he had a ‘thumping’ headache after testing positive and also added that he experienced shivers along with sweating.

Warne, who picked up 708 wickets in 145 Tests, said that he also lost his sense of taste for a few days as well. “The first couple of days, when I tested positive, I just had a thumping headache and I had one day where I had the shivers, but (was) sweating, like when you have the flu,” Warne was quoted as saying by The Herald Sun.

“I lost a bit of sense of taste for a few days, but after three or four days I was fine. I have apparently got the holy grail. I have been double vaccinated and I have had COVID, so I am meant to be absolutely fine now,” he added.

Warne also revealed that he was put on a ventilator after being infected with COVID-19. However, the Australian cricket legend said that he is fine now, and has even been able to run.

“I was on a ventilator but it was not an emergency ventilator. I have been fine, I have been able to run, I have been able to do everything. It is everyone’s choice to get vaccinated or not, but to me it is pretty simple. Get vaccinated has to be the message to everyone so we can get back to some sort of normality,” Warne said.

Warne also led Rajasthan Royals to the inaugural Indian Premier League crown in 2008 as captain.

