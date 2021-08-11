हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Coronavirus

India records 38,353 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, recovery rate at 97.45%

India registered 38,353 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours.

ANI file photo

New Delhi: India on Wednesday (August 11, 2021) registered 38,353 new coronavirus infections, the death toll has climbed to 4,29,179 with 497 fresh fatalities, the Union Health Ministry data showed. The active caseload currently is 3,86,351 which is the lowest in 140 days.

The active cases constitute 1.21% of total cases. A decrease of 2,157 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

With 40,013 patients recovered during last 24 hours the total recoveries across the country so far is 3,12,20,981. This is the highest recorded recovery rate, currently at 97.45%. The daily positivity rate is at 2.16%; while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.34%. 

Meanwhile, 51.90 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive. The testing capacity has been substantially ramped up – 48.50 cr tests total conducted.

 

