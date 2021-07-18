India records 41,157 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, active count stands at 4.22 lakh

New Delhi: India recorded 41,157 news COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and the country's active count currently stands at 4,22,660, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday (July 18, 2021). The Ministry further informed that the active infections now constitute 1.36 per cent of the total cases.

The daily positivity rate is at 2.13 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is currently at 2.08 per cent.

The country also recorded 518 coronavirus-related fatalities and 42,004 recoveries between Saturday and Sunday morning. With this, the death toll has increased to 4,13,609, while the total number of recoveries has jumped to 3,02,69,796.

Meanwhile, the Head of epidemiology and infectious diseases at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Samiran Panda has warned that the third wave of the COVID-19 might hit the country by August end. He also warned states that witnessed the low impact of the first two waves of COVID-19, cautioning that they might experience a severe third wave if restrictions are not maintained.

Dr Panda said, "It is important for each state to examine pandemics and take a call regarding the COVID-19 situation there. There are states where the first and second waves of COVID-19 had a low impact. If the restrictions are not maintained now then these states may be severely impacted by the third wave."

Earlier on Saturday, the Union Health Ministry said that COVID-19 infection can make people more susceptible to developing active tuberculosis. The official statement came after reports of rising cases of Tuberculosis among patients who were infected with coronavirus.

