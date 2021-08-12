India records 41,195 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 3,87,987

New Delhi: India on Thursday recorded 41,195 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours taking the total COVID-19 caseload to 3,20,77,706, while the active cases increased to 3,87,987, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.45 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,636 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The death toll climbed to 4,29,669 with 490 fresh fatalities, the data showed.

As many as 21,24,953 tests were conducted taking the total cumulative tests in the country to 48,73,70,196.