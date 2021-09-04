India records 42,618 new COVID-19 cases, 330 deaths in 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 42,618 new COVID-19 cases and 330 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,29,45,907 and total death toll to 4,40,225, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (September 4, 2021).

The country also recorded 36,385 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries to 3,21,00,001 and the active caseload now stands at 4,05,681. The current daily positivity rate is at 2.50 percent.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, India has administered over 67.72 crore vaccine doses so far, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 52,82,40,038 samples have been tested up to September 3 for COVID-19. Of these 17,04,970 samples were tested on Friday.

India reports 42,618 new #COVID19 cases, 36,385 recoveries and 330 deaths in last 24 hours, as per Health Ministry Total cases: 3,29,45,907

Active cases: 4,05,681

Total recoveries: 3,21,00,001

Death toll: 4,40,225 Total vaccination: 67,72,11,205 (58,85,687 in last 24 hours) pic.twitter.com/k71PJO1isU — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2021

Meanwhile, the Central government filed a counter-affidavit in the Kerala High Court on Friday (September 3, 2021), which stated that the duration of 84 days between 1st and 2nd doses of Covishield vaccine is providing the best protection against COVID-19.

"India`s National COVID Vaccination Program was built on scientific and epidemiological evidence, World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines and global best practices," Centre stated in the affidavit.

"Based on the recommendations by NEGVAC, the schedule of the Covishield vaccine under the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme is to administer the second dose at 12-16 weeks interval after administration of the first dose. This is based on the technical opinion that the duration of 84 days between 1st and 2nd doses of Covishield is providing the best protection against COVID-19," the affidavit stated.

Additionally, with the second wave of COVID-19 receding, the Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday (September 3, 2021) assured the citizens that no new lockdown will be imposed in the state in the coming days but all residents should continue to follow safety protocols.

“There is no possibility of fresh lockdown in the near future. I appeal people to avoid crowding while celebrating the Ganesh festival. The celebration should be simple,” he told reporters.

Live TV