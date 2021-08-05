India records 42,982 new coronavirus cases and 533 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India records 42,982 new COVID-19 cases taking the total tally to 3,18,12,114 while with as many as 533 deaths in last 24 hours the death toll rises to 4,26,290, as per the lastest data shared by the Union Health Minister.

The number of active cases mounts to 4,10,353 and accounted for 1.29 per cent of the total infections. The total recoveries is at 3,09,74,748 pushing the national COVID-19 recovery rate rose to 97.37%.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.58%, less than 3% for the 10th day in a row, the weekly positivity rate remains below 5% currently at 2.37%.

