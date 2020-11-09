India records 45,903 new COVID-19 cases as it enters third wave of coronavirus

New Delhi: India on Monday added more than 45,000 new COVID-19 cases taking its tally to 85.53 lakh. As per the Ministry of Health data, India reported 45,903 new COVID-19 infections in a single day.
The coronavirus tally in India stands at 85,53,657 which includes 5,09,673 active cases after a decrease of 2,992 in last 24 hours. The recovered cases in India stands at 79,17,373 with 48,405 new discharges in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 92.56 per cent.
The death toll in India is at 1,26,611 with 490 new deaths reported on Sunday. The 490 new fatalities include 125 from Maharashtra, 77 from Delhi, 59 from West Bengal, 26 from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from Kerala, 22 from Karnataka and 20 from Tamil Nadu.
Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 data in India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|169
|6
|4221
|15
|60
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|21403
|31
|814773
|2256
|6791
|12
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1509
|50
|13881
|96
|46
|1
|4
|Assam
|6512
|246
|201334
|395
|943
|3
|5
|Bihar
|6273
|14
|214207
|694
|1144
|8
|6
|Chandigarh
|876
|61
|14024
|46
|234
|2
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|22361
|895
|176129
|2257
|2447
|13
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|26
|6
|3246
|7
|2
|9
|Delhi
|41857
|1599
|389683
|6069
|6989
|77
|10
|Goa
|1976
|60
|42446
|207
|643
|2
|11
|Gujarat
|12318
|194
|164459
|819
|3760
|7
|12
|Haryana
|16448
|735
|164444
|1630
|1912
|15
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|4716
|518
|20393
|150
|377
|6
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|5678
|94
|91681
|456
|1533
|5
|15
|Jharkhand
|4471
|95
|99074
|298
|897
|16
|Karnataka
|33697
|358
|801799
|2360
|11391
|22
|17
|Kerala
|81940
|1437
|402477
|6853
|1692
|24
|18
|Ladakh
|765
|51
|5960
|66
|84
|4
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|7928
|192
|166403
|688
|3028
|11
|20
|Maharashtra
|97296
|2772
|1577322
|8232
|45240
|125
|21
|Manipur
|3107
|116
|17072
|358
|197
|3
|22
|Meghalaya
|1034
|39
|9075
|116
|93
|23
|Mizoram
|476
|86
|2618
|92
|2
|24
|Nagaland
|988
|86
|8440
|104
|46
|1
|25
|Odisha
|11981
|108
|288168
|1311
|1425
|15
|26
|Puducherry
|1170
|42
|34067
|135
|601
|1
|27
|Punjab
|4910
|83
|128217
|396
|4318
|8
|28
|Rajasthan
|16376
|49
|192945
|1813
|1989
|10
|29
|Sikkim
|273
|41
|3894
|89
|78
|2
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|18894
|72
|713584
|2386
|11344
|20
|31
|Telengana
|19239
|651
|230568
|1504
|1381
|4
|32
|Tripura
|1219
|83
|29965
|107
|359
|2
|33
|Uttarakhand
|3972
|82
|60242
|159
|1065
|2
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|23249
|258
|467108
|1858
|7206
|26
|35
|West Bengal
|34566
|522
|363454
|4383
|7294
|59
|Total#
|509673
|2992
|7917373
|48405
|126611
|490
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 11,85,72,192 samples have been tested up to November 8 with 8,35,401 test being conducted on Sunday.