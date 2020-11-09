India records 45,903 new COVID-19 cases as it enters third wave of coronavirus

New Delhi: India on Monday added more than 45,000 new COVID-19 cases taking its tally to 85.53 lakh. As per the Ministry of Health data, India reported 45,903 new COVID-19 infections in a single day.

The coronavirus tally in India stands at 85,53,657 which includes 5,09,673 active cases after a decrease of 2,992 in last 24 hours. The recovered cases in India stands at 79,17,373 with 48,405 new discharges in the last 24 hours taking the recovery rate to 92.56 per cent.

The death toll in India is at 1,26,611 with 490 new deaths reported on Sunday. The 490 new fatalities include 125 from Maharashtra, 77 from Delhi, 59 from West Bengal, 26 from Uttar Pradesh, 24 from Kerala, 22 from Karnataka and 20 from Tamil Nadu.

Here's the state-wise tally of COVID-19 data in India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 169 6 4221 15 60 2 Andhra Pradesh 21403 31 814773 2256 6791 12 3 Arunachal Pradesh 1509 50 13881 96 46 1 4 Assam 6512 246 201334 395 943 3 5 Bihar 6273 14 214207 694 1144 8 6 Chandigarh 876 61 14024 46 234 2 7 Chhattisgarh 22361 895 176129 2257 2447 13 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 26 6 3246 7 2 9 Delhi 41857 1599 389683 6069 6989 77 10 Goa 1976 60 42446 207 643 2 11 Gujarat 12318 194 164459 819 3760 7 12 Haryana 16448 735 164444 1630 1912 15 13 Himachal Pradesh 4716 518 20393 150 377 6 14 Jammu and Kashmir 5678 94 91681 456 1533 5 15 Jharkhand 4471 95 99074 298 897 16 Karnataka 33697 358 801799 2360 11391 22 17 Kerala 81940 1437 402477 6853 1692 24 18 Ladakh 765 51 5960 66 84 4 19 Madhya Pradesh 7928 192 166403 688 3028 11 20 Maharashtra 97296 2772 1577322 8232 45240 125 21 Manipur 3107 116 17072 358 197 3 22 Meghalaya 1034 39 9075 116 93 23 Mizoram 476 86 2618 92 2 24 Nagaland 988 86 8440 104 46 1 25 Odisha 11981 108 288168 1311 1425 15 26 Puducherry 1170 42 34067 135 601 1 27 Punjab 4910 83 128217 396 4318 8 28 Rajasthan 16376 49 192945 1813 1989 10 29 Sikkim 273 41 3894 89 78 2 30 Tamil Nadu 18894 72 713584 2386 11344 20 31 Telengana 19239 651 230568 1504 1381 4 32 Tripura 1219 83 29965 107 359 2 33 Uttarakhand 3972 82 60242 159 1065 2 34 Uttar Pradesh 23249 258 467108 1858 7206 26 35 West Bengal 34566 522 363454 4383 7294 59 Total# 509673 2992 7917373 48405 126611 490

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 11,85,72,192 samples have been tested up to November 8 with 8,35,401 test being conducted on Sunday.