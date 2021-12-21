हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 5,326 new COVID-19 cases, 453 deaths in last 24 hours

A decline of 3,170 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

India records 5,326 new COVID-19 cases, 453 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 5,326 new COVID-19 cases, 453 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,47,52,164 and the total death toll to 4,78,007, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday (December 21, 2021). The active cases stand at 79,097. 

The country also recorded 8,043 recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,41,95,060. A decline of 3,170 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India continues to witness a spike in the Omicron variant. Till now 153 cases of the new variant has been reported in the country. According to the Central government's data, Maharashtra has registered the highest Omicron cases at 54, followed by Delhi (22), Rajasthan (17) and Karnataka (14), Telangana (20), Gujarat (11), Kerala (11), Andhra Pradesh (1), Chandigarh (1), Tamil Nadu (1) and West Bengal (1). 

