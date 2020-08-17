हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

India records 57,981 new coronavirus COVID-19 cases; death toll surpass 50,000 mark

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India on Monday crossed 26 lakh mark after a spike of 57,982 new cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll from the coronavirus surpassed 50,000 mark with 941 deaths reported in India, in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 tally in India now stands at to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated & 50,921 deaths as Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

India now is the third country to record the highest number of deaths due to coronavirus after the United States and Brazil. 

Meanwhile, a total of 3,00,41,400 samples of COVID-19 were tested up to August 16. 7,31,697 samples were tested on August 15 as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

