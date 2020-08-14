India records 64,553 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, tally crosses 24 lakh mark

New Delhi: India reported a spike of 64,553 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the national count over the 24.60 lakh-mark, as per the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

The total coronavirus cases stand at 24,61,191 of which there are 6,61,595 active cases and 17,51,556 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

A total of 1007 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll of the country to 48,040. The Case Fatality Rate (CFR) stands at 1.95 percent.

There are more than 6.60 lakh active cases, which is 26.88 per cent of the total cases. With an increasing number of recoveries, while the recovery rate has crossed 70 per cent, the case mortality among COVID-19 patients has further regressed to 1.96 per cent and steadily declining, the ministry had said.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 8,48,728 samples, were tested for COVID-19 on August 13 taking the total number of test in India to 2,76,94,416.