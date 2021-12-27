India records 6,531 new COVID cases, 315 deaths; Omicron tally rises to 578

New Delhi: India recorded 6,531 new COVID-19 cases, 315 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 4,79,997, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Monday (December 27, 2021). The active cases stand at 75,841.

A decline of 925 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The country also recorded 7,141recoveries today, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,42,37,495.

India has reported a total of 578 Omicron cases, according to the Health Ministry data. At least 151 have recovered, the Health Ministry said. Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh on Sunday reported their first cases of the Omicron variant.

COVID19 | India reports 6,531 new cases and 7,141 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Active caseload currently stands at 75,841. Recovery Rate currently at 98.40% Omicron case tally stands to 578. pic.twitter.com/Am7MvokCm9 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021

Delhi has recorded the highest number of Omicron cases at 142, followed by Maharashtra at 141, Kerala 57, Gujarat 49, Rajasthan 42, Telangana 41, Tamil Nadu 34 and Karnataka 31. The Delhi government on Sunday decided to impose a night curfew from December 27 after 290 Omicron variant cases were reported in the country in one day. The night curfew in the national capital will be imposed from 11 pm to 5 am.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.40 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.87 percent. It has remained below 2 percent for the last 84 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.63 percent. It has remained below 1 percent for the last 43 days, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, in view of the fast-spreading Omicron variant, the Central government on Saturday announced booster shots for health and frontline workers and those above 60 from January 10.

On the other hand, the cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 141.70 crore.

