India records 6,566 cases, 194 deaths in 24 hours; second highest death count since May 5

New Delhi: India recorded as many as 6,566 new cases and 194 deaths in the last 24 hours taking its total to 1,58,333 infections reported which includes 86,110 active cases 67,692 cured cases and 4,531 fatalities, as per Union Health Ministry date on Thursday.

This is the second highest number of deaths recorded, earlier on May 5 as many as 195 deaths were reported, which was the highest single day death count. The recovery rate is reported at 42.75 %.

Maharashtra continues ot be the worst hit state with 56,948 cases of which 17,918 are cured cases and 1,897 deaths have been reported. Followed by Tamil Nadu with 18,545, Delhi with 15,257, Gujarat with 15,195,, Rajasthan's total at 7,703, Madhya Pradesh totaling 7,261 and Uttar Pradesh with 6,991 cases.

According to the ministry's website, more than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities.

Of the 194 deaths reported 105 were in Maharashtra, 23 in Gujarat, 15 in Delhi, 12 in Uttar Pradesh, eight in Madhya Pradesh, six each in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal, three each in Karnataka and Rajasthan, two each in Bihar and Jammu and Kashmir and one each in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Kerala.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will hold a meeting with municipal commissioners and district magistrates of the most affected cities in the country which includes Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, according to officials.

Municipal commissioners of Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi/New Delhi, Ahmadabad, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata/Howrah, Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) and Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) will join the meeting via video conferencing, a Home Ministry official said.