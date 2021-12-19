हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 7,081 new COVID-19 cases, 264 deaths in last 24 hours

A decline of 652 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 7,081 new COVID-19 cases, 264 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,47,40,275 and the total death toll to 4,77,422, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday (December 19, 2021). The country also recorded 7,469 recoveries today. 

A decline of 652 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases stand at 3,913, which is the lowest in 570 days. The recovery rate is now at 98.38 percent.

Kerala reported the highest COVID-19 cases at 3,297 among all the states, followed by Maharashtra with 854 cases, Tamil Nadu with 613 cases, West Bengal with 556 cases and Karnataka with 335 cases.

Additionally, a total of 66,41,09,365 samples were tested up to December 18, of which 12,11,977 samples were tested on December 18, said the Ministry of Health. 

Meanwhile, a total of 76,54,466 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, which brings the total tally of doses administered to 1,37,46,13,252.

Tags:
