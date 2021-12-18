India records 7,145 new COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 7,145 new COVID-19 cases, 289 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,47,33,194 and the total death toll to 4,77,158, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (December 18, 2021). The country also recorded 8,706 recoveries today.

India reports 7,145 new #COVID19 cases, 8,706 recoveries, and 289 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases: 84,565 (lowest in 569 days)

Total recoveries: 3,41,71,471

Death toll: 4,77,158 Total Vaccination: 1,36,66,05,173

A decline of 1,850 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases stand at 84,565, which is the lowest in 569 days.

The active cases comprise 0.24 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.57 percent. It has been less than 2 percent for last 75 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.62 percent. It has been below 1 percent for the last 34 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,71,471, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 percent.

Additionally, with the administration of 62,06,244 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 136.66 Cr (1,36,66,05,173) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,43,67,288 sessions.

