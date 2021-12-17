India records 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi: India recorded 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,47,26,049 and the total death toll to 4,76,869, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (December 17, 2021). The country also recorded 7,886 recoveries today.

A decline of 830 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases stand at 86,415.

The active cases comprise 0.25 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

