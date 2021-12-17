हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

India records 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths in last 24 hours

A decline of 830 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. 

India records 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 7,447 new COVID-19 cases, 391 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,47,26,049 and the total death toll to 4,76,869, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Friday (December 17, 2021). The country also recorded 7,886 recoveries today. 

A decline of 830 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases stand at 86,415. 

The active cases comprise 0.25 percent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.38 percent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 caseloadcovid-19 in indiaCOVID-19 cases todayCOVID casescovid-19 deaths in india
Next
Story

Delhi witnesses drop in temperature, air quality remains in 'very poor' category

Must Watch

PT13M4S

DNA: Why are journalists a soft target in India?