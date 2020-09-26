India records 85,362 new COVID-19 cases, total tally cross 59-lakh mark

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 59-lakh mark with more than 85,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours as per the Ministry of health data on Saturday (September 26, 2020).
The total coronavirus cases in the country stand at 59,03,933 with 85,362 new cases as per the Ministry of Health data. The total cases include 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated. The recovery rate stands at 82.14 percent
The death toll in India also surged to 93,979 with 1,089 deaths in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate in India stands at 1.58 percent.
Active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were at 2,73,190, Karnataka 98,493, Andhra Pradesh 67,683, Uttar Pradesh 59,397 and Tamil Nadu.
Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases across India:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths**
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|179
|10
|3528
|25
|52
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|67683
|1670
|588169
|8695
|5606
|48
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2427
|96
|6230
|159
|14
|4
|Assam
|30034
|204
|136715
|1571
|625
|17
|5
|Bihar
|12773
|242
|161874
|1696
|878
|6
|Chandigarh
|2390
|92
|8677
|335
|145
|1
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|30928
|5110
|66860
|8027
|777
|25
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|182
|8
|2805
|20
|2
|9
|Delhi
|30867
|258
|228436
|4061
|5147
|24
|10
|Goa
|5614
|208
|25071
|724
|386
|3
|11
|Gujarat
|16478
|151
|110358
|1279
|3393
|12
|12
|Haryana
|18032
|857
|101273
|2863
|1273
|18
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|3976
|8
|9546
|294
|157
|7
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|19170
|281
|49557
|1478
|1105
|21
|15
|Jharkhand
|12533
|308
|64515
|1570
|661
|9
|16
|Karnataka
|98493
|2925
|450302
|5644
|8417
|86
|17
|Kerala
|48967
|2974
|111331
|3481
|635
|22
|18
|Ladakh
|998
|24
|2971
|78
|56
|2
|19
|Madhya Pradesh
|22198
|546
|93238
|2743
|2152
|30
|20
|Maharashtra
|273190
|2214
|992806
|19592
|34761
|416
|21
|Manipur
|2126
|20
|7602
|233
|63
|1
|22
|Meghalaya
|1772
|205
|3343
|285
|43
|23
|Mizoram
|546
|135
|1289
|184
|0
|24
|Nagaland
|1083
|5
|4669
|43
|16
|25
|Odisha
|34897
|195
|165432
|4388
|767
|15
|26
|Puducherry
|5214
|117
|19781
|470
|494
|7
|27
|Punjab
|19937
|742
|84025
|2550
|3134
|68
|28
|Rajasthan
|19030
|37
|104288
|1958
|1412
|15
|29
|Sikkim
|679
|72
|2075
|21
|31
|30
|Tamil Nadu
|46386
|19
|513836
|5626
|9148
|72
|31
|Telengana
|30334
|53
|152441
|2281
|1091
|11
|32
|Tripura
|6148
|230
|17992
|505
|268
|3
|33
|Uttarakhand
|10934
|573
|33843
|1488
|555
|13
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|59397
|1903
|313686
|6075
|5450
|84
|35
|West Bengal
|25374
|153
|211020
|2978
|4665
|59
|Total#
|960969
|9147
|4849584
|93420
|93379
|1089
As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total number of COVID-19 samples tested till September 25 is 7,02,69,975 out of which 13,41,535 samples were tested yesterday.