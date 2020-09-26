India records 85,362 new COVID-19 cases, total tally cross 59-lakh mark

New Delhi: Coronavirus cases in India crossed the 59-lakh mark with more than 85,000 cases reported in the last 24 hours as per the Ministry of health data on Saturday (September 26, 2020).

The total coronavirus cases in the country stand at 59,03,933 with 85,362 new cases as per the Ministry of Health data. The total cases include 9,60,969 active cases, 48,49,585 cured/discharged/migrated. The recovery rate stands at 82.14 percent

The death toll in India also surged to 93,979 with 1,089 deaths in the last 24 hours. The fatality rate in India stands at 1.58 percent.

Active COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra were at 2,73,190, Karnataka 98,493, Andhra Pradesh 67,683, Uttar Pradesh 59,397 and Tamil Nadu.

Here's the state-wise data of COVID-19 cases across India:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths** Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 179 10 3528 25 52 2 Andhra Pradesh 67683 1670 588169 8695 5606 48 3 Arunachal Pradesh 2427 96 6230 159 14 4 Assam 30034 204 136715 1571 625 17 5 Bihar 12773 242 161874 1696 878 6 Chandigarh 2390 92 8677 335 145 1 7 Chhattisgarh 30928 5110 66860 8027 777 25 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 182 8 2805 20 2 9 Delhi 30867 258 228436 4061 5147 24 10 Goa 5614 208 25071 724 386 3 11 Gujarat 16478 151 110358 1279 3393 12 12 Haryana 18032 857 101273 2863 1273 18 13 Himachal Pradesh 3976 8 9546 294 157 7 14 Jammu and Kashmir 19170 281 49557 1478 1105 21 15 Jharkhand 12533 308 64515 1570 661 9 16 Karnataka 98493 2925 450302 5644 8417 86 17 Kerala 48967 2974 111331 3481 635 22 18 Ladakh 998 24 2971 78 56 2 19 Madhya Pradesh 22198 546 93238 2743 2152 30 20 Maharashtra 273190 2214 992806 19592 34761 416 21 Manipur 2126 20 7602 233 63 1 22 Meghalaya 1772 205 3343 285 43 23 Mizoram 546 135 1289 184 0 24 Nagaland 1083 5 4669 43 16 25 Odisha 34897 195 165432 4388 767 15 26 Puducherry 5214 117 19781 470 494 7 27 Punjab 19937 742 84025 2550 3134 68 28 Rajasthan 19030 37 104288 1958 1412 15 29 Sikkim 679 72 2075 21 31 30 Tamil Nadu 46386 19 513836 5626 9148 72 31 Telengana 30334 53 152441 2281 1091 11 32 Tripura 6148 230 17992 505 268 3 33 Uttarakhand 10934 573 33843 1488 555 13 34 Uttar Pradesh 59397 1903 313686 6075 5450 84 35 West Bengal 25374 153 211020 2978 4665 59 Total# 960969 9147 4849584 93420 93379 1089

As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), total number of COVID-19 samples tested till September 25 is 7,02,69,975 out of which 13,41,535 samples were tested yesterday.