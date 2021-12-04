हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

India records 8,603 new COVID-19 cases, 415 deaths in last 24 hours

A decrease of two cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: India recorded 8,603 new COVID-19 cases, 415 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall caseload to 3,46,24,360 and the total death toll to 4,70,530, as per data released by the Ministry of Health on Saturday (December 4, 2021). 

A decrease of two cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry. Currently, the active cases stands at 99,974, comprising 0.29 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020. 

According to the Ministry of Health, the daily rise in coronavirus infections has been less than 50,000 for 160 consecutive days now.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.35 percent, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.69 percent. It has been less than 2 percent for the past 61 days now.

Additionally, the number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 3,40,53,856 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.36 percent.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive has exceeded 126.53 crore.

