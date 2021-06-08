India records 86,498 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, lowest single-day rise in 66 days

New Delhi: India recorded 86,498 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours which is the country's lowest single-day rise in 66 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday (June 8, 2021).

The daily new cases were reported less than 1 lakh after 63 days and the weekly positivity rate now currently stands at 5.94%, whereas, the daily positivity rate is at 4.62%.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India's total COVID-19 caseload has increased to 2,89,96,473, of which, 13,03,702 are active cases.

Between Monday and Tuesday morning, the country also recorded 2,123 coronavirus-related fatalities that took the death toll to 3,51,309.

1,82,282 patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours and took the total number of COVID-19 recvoeries across the country to 2.73 crore. The recovery rate now stands at 94.29%.